Powerball results: Friday 11 January 2019

EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Check to see if you were a winner.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday 11 January are as follows:

Powerball results: 8, 21, 25, 29, 42 Powerball: 15

PowerballPlus results: 2, 3, 12, 14, 20 Powerball: 1

