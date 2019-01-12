Popular Topics
‘Please Call Me’ creator Nkosana Makate denies Vodacom payment agreement

Makate and Vodacom have been involved a legal battle for almost a decade now, around the ownership rights of the “Please Call Me” feature which allows customers to send the SMS message with zero balance on their phones.

Kenneth Nkosana Makate at the Constitutional Court, where he won his case against Vodacom over the 'Please Call Me' service. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN
Kenneth Nkosana Makate at the Constitutional Court, where he won his case against Vodacom over the 'Please Call Me' service. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN
47 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – “Please Call Me” inventor Nkosana Makate has denied claims by telecommunications giant Vodacom that they've granted him a reasonable payout for his invention.

Makate and Vodacom have been involved a legal battle for almost a decade now, around the ownership rights of the “Please Call Me” feature which allows customers to send the SMS message with zero balance on their phones.

Makate alleges that Vodacom stole the idea from him while he was an employee of the company, however, the network provider denies this.

Vodacom's spokesperson says the company reached an agreement with Makate for reasonable compensation to be paid out.

However, Makate says this is not the case: “I haven’t reached any deal with Vodacom, I was dumped with some determination that the deal was done. We are reviewing that and we will be taking it up further.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

