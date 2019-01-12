Overstrand fires: Firefighters still battling blaze in Franskraal
It is one of three fires raging in the area.
CAPE TOWN - Fire crews on Saturday afternoon were still battling a blaze in Franskraal on the coastal Overstrand region of the Western Cape.
More than 220 firefighters and helicopters have been trying to douse the flames in Betty’s Bay, Franskraal and Hermanus since Friday afternoon.
The fires that had already destroyed swathes of land earlier when they started almost two weeks ago were reignited by high winds.
Residents of the Caravan Park in Franskraal are trying to pick up the pieces after a fire gutted their homes.
There’s nothing but burnt vegetation in and around the park area, with thick smoke hanging in the air.
Five homes were also destroyed by the fire on Friday.
#OverstrandFire Five homes in Caravan Park in Franskraal have been destroyed by the fire. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/K1yTemWKWT— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 12, 2019
Resident Annette Stark-Steenkamp says when she arrived home at around 8pm she found her home burnt to the ground.
“Everything was absolutely destroyed.”
Camp manager Leonora Stevens says those who lost their homes are devastated.
“They’ve got nothing left, most of the time pensioners come here with their bit of pension money. So, when it burned down nothing was left.”
Authorities say firefighting efforts will continue in the area until all the fires have been completely extinguished.
GALLERY: Fires ravage WC's Overberg region
