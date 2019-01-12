Overstrand fires: Firefighters still battling blaze in Franskraal

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 38°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
Go

Overstrand fires: Firefighters still battling blaze in Franskraal

It is one of three fires raging in the area.

R43 between Masakhane and Franskraal is closed to traffic due to flare up at Masakhane. Picture: @wo_fire/Twitter.
R43 between Masakhane and Franskraal is closed to traffic due to flare up at Masakhane. Picture: @wo_fire/Twitter.
57 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Fire crews on Saturday afternoon were still battling a blaze in Franskraal on the coastal Overstrand region of the Western Cape.

It is one of three fires raging in the area.

More than 220 firefighters and helicopters have been trying to douse the flames in Betty’s Bay, Franskraal and Hermanus since Friday afternoon.

The fires that had already destroyed swathes of land earlier when they started almost two weeks ago were reignited by high winds.

Residents of the Caravan Park in Franskraal are trying to pick up the pieces after a fire gutted their homes.

There’s nothing but burnt vegetation in and around the park area, with thick smoke hanging in the air.

Five homes were also destroyed by the fire on Friday.

Resident Annette Stark-Steenkamp says when she arrived home at around 8pm she found her home burnt to the ground.

“Everything was absolutely destroyed.”

Camp manager Leonora Stevens says those who lost their homes are devastated.

“They’ve got nothing left, most of the time pensioners come here with their bit of pension money. So, when it burned down nothing was left.”

Authorities say firefighting efforts will continue in the area until all the fires have been completely extinguished.

GALLERY: Fires ravage WC's Overberg region

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA