Mashaba: I support all businesses that operate within the law
This comes after Mayor Herman Mashaba's previous comments stating that he wanted to buy food from locally owned shops rather than from stores owned by foreign nationals.
JOHANNESBURG - Following the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s visit to the Diepsloot Opportunity Centre, the party says it welcomes all businesses if they are operating legally.
The opportunity centre helps start and develop entrepreneurs
The party was responding to questions in the wake of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba's comments, stating that he wants to buy food from locally owned shops rather than from stores owned by foreign nationals.
However, Mashaba now says he supports all businesses as long as they operate within the bounds of the law.
“We encourage businesses to come here, regardless of your size, as long as you are here in South Africa, you are here legally and when you operate the business you operate it in a legal fashion. That is why we have the South African Revenue Service so that South African businesses are registered.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Powerball results: Friday 11 January 2019
-
‘Please Call Me’ creator Nkosana Makate denies Vodacom payment agreement
-
Pitch Black Afro's murdered wife to be buried in Soweto
-
Firefighters work overnight to contain 3 Overberg blazes
-
Ramaphosa: SA must give ANC another chance to govern over next 5 years
-
Betty's Bay is under threat, says fire chief
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.