Mashaba: I support all businesses that operate within the law

This comes after Mayor Herman Mashaba's previous comments stating that he wanted to buy food from locally owned shops rather than from stores owned by foreign nationals.

JOHANNESBURG - Following the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s visit to the Diepsloot Opportunity Centre, the party says it welcomes all businesses if they are operating legally.

The opportunity centre helps start and develop entrepreneurs

The party was responding to questions in the wake of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba's comments, stating that he wants to buy food from locally owned shops rather than from stores owned by foreign nationals.

However, Mashaba now says he supports all businesses as long as they operate within the bounds of the law.

“We encourage businesses to come here, regardless of your size, as long as you are here in South Africa, you are here legally and when you operate the business you operate it in a legal fashion. That is why we have the South African Revenue Service so that South African businesses are registered.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)