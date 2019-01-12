Magashule: #ANCManifesto will restore people’s confidence

The ANC is using its 107th-anniversary celebration to officially launch its elections manifesto at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

DURBAN – African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule says the party has listened to the concerns raised by its supporters and the unveiling of the election manifesto on Saturday will restore the people's confidence in the organisation.

The ANC is using its 107th-anniversary celebration to officially launch its elections manifesto at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The manifesto will be delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

It's expected that the president will touch on issues such as crime, corruption and unemployment.

Magashule says the party's officials have listened to the masses during door-to-door campaigns: “During our interactions throughout the lengths and breadths of the province, we have been humbled by the level of confidence by the masses of our people, which continue to be strong on the ANC even though they have been candid about the weaknesses our organisation faces.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)