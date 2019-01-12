Kabila supporters win majority in DRC vote: AFP tally

Pro-Kabila parties had passed the 250-seat threshold required to secure a majority in the 500-seat assembly.

KINSHASA - Parties supporting outgoing Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Joseph Kabila won a majority in the National Assembly in long-delayed legislative elections, according to an AFP tally of results released early Saturday by the electoral commission.

Pro-Kabila parties had passed the 250-seat threshold required to secure a majority in the 500-seat assembly, according to the tally based on information from the Independent National Election Commission (CENI).