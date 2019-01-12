Jennifer Lopez strives to evolve

The 49-year-old singer-and-actress worries about getting "stuck" so is always pushing herself to do new things and transform her career.

LONDON - Jennifer Lopez "constantly" tries to "evolve" and insists getting older doesn't mean things have to decline.

The 49-year-old singer-and-actress worries about getting "stuck" so is always pushing herself to do new things and transform her career.

She said: "I am constantly trying to evolve and to not get stuck.

"It happens to people - you look at them and think, 'She got stuck or she let herself go.' "

The Second Act actress insists things don't have to decline as a person gets older because there's always an opportunity to make changes and keep "growing" and it's only people's own perceptions that hold them back.

She told Britain's Grazia magazine: "There's this terrible idea that you get to a certain age and just plummet downwards. I don't believe that at all.

"You can always reinvent. You can always make a change. You can always keep growing.

"I believe that you can keep getting better and better and better. The only thing stopping you is you."

The On the Floor hitmaker recently admitted she has a hard time saying no because she doesn't want to miss out on anything, but as she's gotten older, she's learned how to be more selective over the work she takes on.

She said: "It's hard for me to say no, and it always has been. I've always been this person who takes on a lot because I love so many things. I love acting. I love making movies, I also love making television. I love performing live ... When opportunities come, it's hard for me to say no. But what I think I've learned, and what I'm trying to do now at this point in my life is to say no a little bit more and hone it down to working smarter instead of working all the time. Which, it gets tiring."