Huawei says sacks employee in Poland that was arrested on spying charges
Polish authorities on Friday arrested Wang Weijing and a former Polish security official on spying allegations.
HONG KONG - Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei said on Saturday it had terminated the employment of a Chinese worker arrested on spying allegations in Poland.
Polish authorities on Friday arrested Wang Weijing and a former Polish security official on spying allegations, a move that could fuel Western security concerns about the telecoms equipment maker.
Huawei said in a statement that its employee’s alleged actions “have no relation to the company”. The company added that the decision was made as the incident has brought the company into disrepute.
Huawei, the world’s biggest producer of telecoms equipment, faces intense scrutiny in the West over its relationship with the Chinese government and US-led allegations that its equipment could be used by Beijing for spying.
