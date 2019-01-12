[GALLERY] Fires ravage WC's Overberg region
Eyewitness News | The Western Cape's Overberg region has been ravaged by wildfires since the turn of the new year. Firefighting efforts have been hindered by strong winds and inaccessibility to some areas and have led to the destruction of property and the devastation of hectares of land.
