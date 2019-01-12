Firefighters work overnight to contain 3 Overberg blazes

The fires broke out on Friday, with local municipalities instructing residents in some areas to evacuate their homes.

BETTY’S BAY - Firefighters have worked throughout the night in the Overberg area trying to contain three blazes.

Three fires continue to burn in Betty’s Bay, Hermanus and Franskraal.

According to Overstrand councillor Fannie Krige, more than 30 homes have been destroyed by the fires in the Betty’s Bay area alone.

He says the homes were destroyed within hours.

“Thirty houses were lost because of the fire, and that will have a disastrous effect on the community. I’ve been living here for 21 years; I’ve been through many fires but I’ve never seen such a devastating fire.”

Authorities say Friday’s rainfall helped with firefighting efforts.

Meanwhile, the Overstrand Municipality warned residents to expect continuous power outages due to the damage caused by the blaze.

Western Cape MEC for Environmental Affairs Anton Bredell will on, Saturday morning, brief the media in Hermanus to give an update on the situation.

The department says one person has been injured and hospitalised in Betty’s Bay.

