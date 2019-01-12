Popular Topics
ECG Church suspends Tshwane service amid probe of deadly stampede

Three women were killed in a stampede at the centre last month while running for cover during a thunderstorm.

Shepherd Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church representatives update the media on the investigation into the deaths that happened in the church. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
Shepherd Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church representatives update the media on the investigation into the deaths that happened in the church. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
one hour ago

PRETORIA - The Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church says its services have been suspended at the Tshwane Events Centre while investigations into a deadly stampede at the church continue.

The place of worship says operations have been halted to mourn the death of congregants who lost their lives.

Three women were killed in a stampede at the centre last month while running for cover during a thunderstorm.

The church has been charged with defeating the ends of justice, over its handling of the tragedy.

The City of Tshwane has given the institution 30 days to address safety concerns after finding several instances of non-compliance at the premises.

The church says it will only resume services later this month as it mourns the death of three women who died during a stampede at the church.

Spokesperson Maynard Manyowa said: “We suspended services after the loss of life. The period of mourning was called for by the prophet because he was deeply disturbed by having lost his children…”

Manyowa says the church will also use this period to build better structures at the church to prevent a reoccurrence.

“We will also interrogate the circumstances around this incident,” he added.

Two of the congregants who lost their lives will be laid to rest this weekend the church says its services will resume on 20 January 2019.

WATCH: Pastor Bushiri’s church speaks out after a deadly stampede

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

