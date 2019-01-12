Popular Topics
DR Congo presidential runner-up appeals against result - lawyer

Martin Fayulu's lawyer Feli Ekombe told reporters the application was filed on Friday.

FILE: Democratic Republic of Congo joint opposition presidential candidate Martin Fayulu (C) speaks on his mobile phone following his designation on 11 November, 2018 in Geneva. Picture: AFP
FILE: Democratic Republic of Congo joint opposition presidential candidate Martin Fayulu (C) speaks on his mobile phone following his designation on 11 November, 2018 in Geneva. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

KINSHASA - Martin Fayulu, who came second in DR Congo's presidential election, has appealed to the Constitutional Court to annul the provisional result which awarded victory to his opposition rival Felix Tshisekedi, his lawyer said Saturday.

"The request seeks the annulment of the result declaring Felix Tshisekedi president," Feli Ekombe told reporters outside the court, saying "it was filed yesterday [Friday]".

Parties supporting outgoing President Joseph Kabila won a majority in the National Assembly in long-delayed legislative elections, according to an AFP tally of results released early Saturday by the electoral commission.

Pro-Kabila parties had passed the 250-seat threshold required to secure a majority in the 500-seat assembly, according to the tally based on information from the Independent National Election Commission (CENI).

