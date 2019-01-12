DA urges youth to register to vote for elections
Party leader Mmusi Maimane is setting out the DA's vision for the country.
JOHANNESBURG - The leadership of the Democratic Alliance (DA) is leading a walkabout and voter registration drive at the Glen Shopping Centre in the south of Johannesburg.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane is setting out the party’s vision for the country.
The walkabout comes off the back of a tour in Diepsloot on Friday where the party engaged with informal traders in Pretoria.
Maimane is meeting with potential voters and is encouraging young South Africans to register to vote in this year’s polls.
DA Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga is part of the drive and says the walkabout is going well.
“The reception that we have been getting here has been pretty positive, and it’s exciting to be part of a campaign that seems to be gaining momentum.
"We are encouraging more young people to come out in their droves and register on 26 and 27 January and to come out to vote.”
