Cele sends condolences to family, friends of fatally shot Free State officer

The 27-year-old was shot and killed, while his partner was wounded in Koffiefontein in the Free State earlier this week.

CAPE TOWN- Police Minister Bheki Cele has extended his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the constable who died in the line of duty this week.

Meanwhile, two more constables were attacked in Philippi East in Cape Town on the same day.

The minister has wished the three injured officers a speedy recovery.

Cele's spokesperson Reneilwe Serero said: “In a separate incident in the Western Cape, two police officers were shot and wounded while executing their duties in Philippi East. The attack on our members is seen as an attack on the state of which we strongly condemn.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)