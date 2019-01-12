#ANCManifesto in full swing at Moses Mabhida Stadium
The 80,000-seater stadium is full, with the party's supporters dressed in black, green and gold regalia.
MOSES MABHIDA STADIUM - The African National Congress (ANC)'s election manifesto launch and 107th birthday celebrations are in full swing at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.
President Cyril Ramaphosa was met with excitement when he arrived in the stadium with the party's top leadership.
The leaders arrived minutes after former President Jacob Zuma, who made a grand entrance, receiving more cheers and shouts from supporters.
#ANCManifesto ANC National Gwede Mantashe is now on the podium. He is officially opening today’s program— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 12, 2019
#ANCManifesto Jacob Zuma’s reaction compared to Cyril Ramaphosa’s and other top six leaders is incomparable. People were more excited and screamed more when Zuma arrived.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 12, 2019
Zuma made a grand entrance at the stadium, receiving a lot of love from ANC supporters in his home town.
While Ramaphosa was also warmly welcomed by the crowd, the reaction did not compare to Zuma’s.
Zuma and Ramaphosa presented a united front earlier this week amidst fears that Zuma’s popularity among party faithful’s in KwaZulu-Natal could overshadow Ramaphosa.
The programme was delayed by over two hours, because of strong winds blowing through Durban.
Meanwhile, KZN chairperson Sihle Zikalala has assured the president and the national executive committee that the province is behind the ANC for the upcoming election.
“The people of KwaZulu-Natal know of no other liberator except the ANC. The people of KwaZulu-Natal continue to support the ANC because it is the only organization with a clear vision and programme to bring a better life for all of our people,” he said.
Additional reporting by Gia Nicolaides
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
