Business community says Ramaphosa should prioritise addressing unemployment
President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to launch the party's manifesto at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday morning.
DURBAN - As the African National Congress (ANC) prepares to launch its election manifesto, labour organisations and the business community say addressing the country's high unemployment and economic growth should be top on the agenda.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to launch the party's manifesto at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday morning.
Black Business Council president Sandile Zungu says the business community expects from the manifesto to address the issue of youth employment in the country.
‘We clearly trust in the initiatives, even from the ruling party, that will inspire confidence especially for local investors to release capital from their balance sheets to invest in the long-term youth employment which is a critical a critical issue right now. But very important as well, is the issue of transformation, not only in the ownership in the economy but the management of the economy.”
The Congress of South African Trade Unions’ president Zingiswa Losi says the issue of jobs should be high on the manifesto's agenda.
"...Dealing with the levels of high unemployment in this country, reducing the true industrialisation and ensuring that we create more industrialists. But more importantly, dealing with the issues of monopolies.”
Ramaphosa: #ANC107 celebrations will be celebrating progress made to SA
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Politics
-
Ramaphosa: SA must give ANC another chance to govern over next 5 years
-
Mashaba lambasted for suggesting pads would lead children to ‘focus on sex’
-
Registering to vote should be made easier for young people, says Maimane
-
[OPINION] Ramaphosa’s desperation to woo Zuma’s KZN supporters will cost him
-
[CARTOON] Unity In Action?
-
[WATCH] Ramaphosa: #ANC107 will be celebrating progress made in SA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.