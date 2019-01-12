Business community says Ramaphosa should prioritise addressing unemployment

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to launch the party's manifesto at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday morning.

DURBAN - As the African National Congress (ANC) prepares to launch its election manifesto, labour organisations and the business community say addressing the country's high unemployment and economic growth should be top on the agenda.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to launch the party's manifesto at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday morning.

Black Business Council president Sandile Zungu says the business community expects from the manifesto to address the issue of youth employment in the country.

‘We clearly trust in the initiatives, even from the ruling party, that will inspire confidence especially for local investors to release capital from their balance sheets to invest in the long-term youth employment which is a critical a critical issue right now. But very important as well, is the issue of transformation, not only in the ownership in the economy but the management of the economy.”

The Congress of South African Trade Unions’ president Zingiswa Losi says the issue of jobs should be high on the manifesto's agenda.

"...Dealing with the levels of high unemployment in this country, reducing the true industrialisation and ensuring that we create more industrialists. But more importantly, dealing with the issues of monopolies.”

Ramaphosa: #ANC107 celebrations will be celebrating progress made to SA

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)