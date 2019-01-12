ANC’s Truman Prince in stable condition after heart attack
The Western Cape ANC says Prince suffered a heart attack at home in Beaufort West on Friday.
CAPE TOWN – The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape says Beaufort West deputy mayor Truman Prince is recovering well after having suffered what appears to be a heart attack.
The ANC’s spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen explains.
“Yesterday [Friday] Truman Prince suffered what was understood to be a heart attack at his home in the town of Beaufort West. He was taken to hospital and from what we were told, he is stable and recovering.
“I have seen that he has spoken to friends and assured them that he is okay.”
Prince, who is a former Beaufort West mayor, has come under fire on several occasions for alleged corruption, and he’s also faced assault charges in the past.
