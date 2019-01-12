ANC outlines its plan to boost SA economy

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the plan to boost the economy including the R1.2 trillion investment drive can help curb the rising unemployment rates, creating 270,000 jobs a year.

DURBAN – The African National Congress (ANC)’s elections manifesto focuses on economic growth, job creation and a skills revolution for the youth.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the plan to boost the economy including the R1.2 trillion investment drive can help curb the rising unemployment rates, creating 270,000 jobs a year.

#ANCManifesto Ramaphosa: We want our people to live close to our economic zones. We want to do away with Aoartheid spatial planning . ZN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 12, 2019

#ANCManifesto Ramaphosa : We are saying civil servants, stop doing business with the state. Your focus should be serving the people of our country. Don’t mix business and serving the people of our country. ZN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 12, 2019

A significant part of Ramaphosa’s speech focused on the revitalisation of township economies.

“For several years, investment in the economy – both by government and business – has stagnated, stifling growth and job creation. We have a plan to turn this around.

“We have a plan to raise R1.2 trillion in new investments over five years. Working with all social partners, we will intensify our efforts to restore investor, business and consumer confidence and ensure policy consistency and certainty.”

Ramaphosa says an accelerated land reform program forms part of creating an inclusive economy.

“In this Manifesto, we outline the elements of a plan to accelerate land reform, making use of a range of complementary measures, including, where appropriate, expropriation without compensation.

“We will continue to promote a range of land ownership forms – public, private, cooperative, family and communal.

We will implement measures to promote urban agriculture and community food gardens to promote national food security and reduce hunger.”

The president has also emphasised the importance of restoring investor and business confidence and part of that will be done through dealing with corruption.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)