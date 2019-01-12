Popular Topics
ANC outlines its plan to boost SA economy

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the plan to boost the economy including the R1.2 trillion investment drive can help curb the rising unemployment rates, creating 270,000 jobs a year.

ANC supporters at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on 12 January 2019 ahead of the start of party's 107th birthday celebrations. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
10 minutes ago

DURBAN – The African National Congress (ANC)’s elections manifesto focuses on economic growth, job creation and a skills revolution for the youth.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the plan to boost the economy including the R1.2 trillion investment drive can help curb the rising unemployment rates, creating 270,000 jobs a year.

A significant part of Ramaphosa’s speech focused on the revitalisation of township economies.

“For several years, investment in the economy – both by government and business – has stagnated, stifling growth and job creation. We have a plan to turn this around.

“We have a plan to raise R1.2 trillion in new investments over five years. Working with all social partners, we will intensify our efforts to restore investor, business and consumer confidence and ensure policy consistency and certainty.”

Ramaphosa says an accelerated land reform program forms part of creating an inclusive economy.

“In this Manifesto, we outline the elements of a plan to accelerate land reform, making use of a range of complementary measures, including, where appropriate, expropriation without compensation.

“We will continue to promote a range of land ownership forms – public, private, cooperative, family and communal.

We will implement measures to promote urban agriculture and community food gardens to promote national food security and reduce hunger.”

The president has also emphasised the importance of restoring investor and business confidence and part of that will be done through dealing with corruption.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

