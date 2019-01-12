ANC outlines its plan to boost SA economy
President Cyril Ramaphosa said the plan to boost the economy including the R1.2 trillion investment drive can help curb the rising unemployment rates, creating 270,000 jobs a year.
DURBAN – The African National Congress (ANC)’s elections manifesto focuses on economic growth, job creation and a skills revolution for the youth.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said the plan to boost the economy including the R1.2 trillion investment drive can help curb the rising unemployment rates, creating 270,000 jobs a year.
#ANCManifesto Ramaphosa: We want our people to live close to our economic zones. We want to do away with Aoartheid spatial planning . ZN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 12, 2019
#ANCManifesto Ramaphosa : We are saying civil servants, stop doing business with the state. Your focus should be serving the people of our country. Don’t mix business and serving the people of our country. ZN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 12, 2019
A significant part of Ramaphosa’s speech focused on the revitalisation of township economies.
“For several years, investment in the economy – both by government and business – has stagnated, stifling growth and job creation. We have a plan to turn this around.
“We have a plan to raise R1.2 trillion in new investments over five years. Working with all social partners, we will intensify our efforts to restore investor, business and consumer confidence and ensure policy consistency and certainty.”
#ANCManifesto President @CyrilRamaphosa says the manifesto has plans to accelerate land reform:https://t.co/gSOTSRmB84— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 12, 2019
RP pic.twitter.com/6XoEYqOHjU
Ramaphosa says an accelerated land reform program forms part of creating an inclusive economy.
“In this Manifesto, we outline the elements of a plan to accelerate land reform, making use of a range of complementary measures, including, where appropriate, expropriation without compensation.
“We will continue to promote a range of land ownership forms – public, private, cooperative, family and communal.
We will implement measures to promote urban agriculture and community food gardens to promote national food security and reduce hunger.”
The president has also emphasised the importance of restoring investor and business confidence and part of that will be done through dealing with corruption.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Politics
-
President Ramaphosa launches ANC's 2019 elections manifesto
-
ANC has learnt from its mistakes, says Ramaphosa
-
[MUST READ] ANC president launches 2019 elections manifesto
-
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa launches ANC elections manifesto
-
[GALLERY] Song, dance and jubilation at ANC elections manifesto launch
-
Ramaphosa reiterates ANC’s commitment to implementing NHI bill
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.