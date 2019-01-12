ANC has learnt from its mistakes, says Ramaphosa
The president has appealed to South Africans to give the party another five years to govern.
DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has admitted that the African National Congress-led government has made mistakes that have stalled transformation.
He acknowledged that state capture and corruption have weakened several public institutions, undermined effective governance and contributed to the poor performance of our economy.
However, Ramaphosa has appealed to South Africans to give the party another five years to govern, saying they have learned from their mistakes.
Ramaphosa delivered the keynote address at the party's elections manifesto launch and January 8th statement at a packed Moses Mabhida stadium on Saturday.
#ANCManifesto Ramaphosa “Members of the ANC, working with communities and various sectors of society, should expose corruption and state capture, understanding that our efforts will be met with resistance by those who are the beneficiaries of these practices.”— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 12, 2019
The president was frank and admitted to mistakes made by the ANC-led government.
“Even as we celebrate the great benefits of democracy, we know that the promise of freedom is yet to be realised by so many of our people.
“Even as we applaud the great progress that has been made, we must acknowledge that mistakes have been made and that in some areas transformation has stalled.
We must acknowledge that state capture and corruption have weakened several of our public institutions, undermined effective governance and contributed to the poor performance of our economy.”
#ANCManifesto Ramaphosa “we will stem the tide of political killings, particularly here in KwaZulu-Natal.The number of political killings has reduced significantly and a number of suspects have been arrested and are now being prosecuted.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 12, 2019
Ramaphosa is asking South Africans to trust the party again.
“We made some mistakes [and] we humble ourselves; we saw our mistakes. We want the nation to trust us again to continue with this beautiful work we started in 1994.”
Ramaphosa has promised South Africans that the ANC has started self-correcting and has now entered a path of hope and renewal.
GALLERY: Song, dance and jubilation at ANC elections manifesto launch
