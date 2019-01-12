Ahmed Timol’s nephew wants ex-security cop to be prosecuted

In an affidavit filed with the High Court this week, Imtiaz Cajee says he’s opposing Rodrigues’ application for a permanent stay of execution.

JOHANNESBURG - The nephew of Ahmed Timol says former apartheid-era policeman Joao Rodrigues must be held accountable for his part in the murder of the late struggle stalwart.

In an affidavit filed with the High Court this week, Imtiaz Cajee says he’s opposing Rodrigues’ application for a permanent stay of execution.

Seventy-nine-year-old Rodrigues made the application to the court for on the basis of his age.

He’s charged with Timol’s murder following an inquiry last year where the High Court in Pretoria ruled that the apartheid struggle stalwart did not commit suicide but was rather pushed to his death, while in police detention at the than John Vorster Square in Johannesburg back in 1971.

Cajee says the court has already confirmed his family has a substantial interest in the application.

“Rodrigues claims that due to his age and that he’s the only witness that is still living from the 1971 murder of Ahmed Timol that he must not be charged. But Rodrigues seems to forget that murder does not prescribe, and on that basis, the family of Ahmed Timol and many other activists expect Rodrigues to be accountable for his actions.”

The application is due to be heard on 28 January.