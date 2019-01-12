4 JMPD officers to appear in court on Mon for fraud

JOHANNESBURG - Four men who have been arrested in Tembisa for selling fraudulent metro police posts will be appearing in court on Monday.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says more than 100 people have applied for these fake jobs and have forked out sums ranging between R5,000 R15,000 thousand rand for a post.

The metro police's Wayne Minnaar says they were tipped off by one of the victims of the scam.

“JMPD has arrested four suspects in Tembisa who have been fraudulently have been selling JMPD positions from between R5,000 to R15,000.”

