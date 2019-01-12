Popular Topics
2 of the 3 Overstrand fires under control

The department says the Betty's Bay and Hermanus fires are under control but not contained, and the Franskraal fire is still very active.

Several fires were raging in Franskraal, Karwyderskraal and Betty's Bay on 11 January 2018 where an inferno was moving down the mountain towards the road. Picture: @MedicCazUp/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Environmental Affairs Department says two of the three fires in the Overstand area has been brought under control.

The department says the Betty's Bay and Hermanus fires are under control but not contained, and the Franskraal fire is still very active.

In the Betty's Bay area, 31 homes were destroyed and 27 were damaged.

Western Cape Environmental Affairs spokesperson James-Brent Styan says crews will continue firefighting efforts throughout the day.

“However the fires around Franskraal remains very active. The MEC for Local Government Anton Bredell will be visiting the area this morning. The power infrastructure in the area has been damaged and a lot of the electricity is down.”

GALLERY: Fires ravage WC's Overberg region

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

