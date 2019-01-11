Women in Ministry take stand against ‘patriarchy’ in Methodist Church

They've taken to the streets of Bedfordview over sexist remarks by the church’s now suspended reverend Vukile Mehana.

JOHANNESBURG - The organisation Women in Ministry is demanding equal representation in leadership structures at the Methodist Church.

They've taken to the streets of Bedfordview over sexist remarks by the church’s now suspended reverend Vukile Mehana.

An audio recording has been circulating revealing a conversation between Mehana and another man expressing sexist comments about women in the ministry.

The men are heard denigrating female priests, suggesting that their gender makes them incapable of performing the role.

Women in Ministry leader reverend Dibuseng Lebaka Ketshabile says the sexist remarks by Mehana are an indication of a deeply entrenched culture of patriarchy that dehumanises women in the Methodist Church.

“The remarks made by reverend Mehana are a norm and a practice in this church. God has revealed the hidden to be known by the world. It is time for the church to confess.”

The organisation wants 40:40 representation when it comes to gender in church leadership with the remaining 20% set aside for the youth.

The Methodist Church says Mehana remains suspended, while the investigation into his remarks continues.