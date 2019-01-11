Women in Ministry take stand against ‘patriarchy’ in Methodist Church
They've taken to the streets of Bedfordview over sexist remarks by the church’s now suspended reverend Vukile Mehana.
JOHANNESBURG - The organisation Women in Ministry is demanding equal representation in leadership structures at the Methodist Church.
They've taken to the streets of Bedfordview over sexist remarks by the church’s now suspended reverend Vukile Mehana.
An audio recording has been circulating revealing a conversation between Mehana and another man expressing sexist comments about women in the ministry.
The men are heard denigrating female priests, suggesting that their gender makes them incapable of performing the role.
Women in Ministry leader reverend Dibuseng Lebaka Ketshabile says the sexist remarks by Mehana are an indication of a deeply entrenched culture of patriarchy that dehumanises women in the Methodist Church.
“The remarks made by reverend Mehana are a norm and a practice in this church. God has revealed the hidden to be known by the world. It is time for the church to confess.”
The organisation wants 40:40 representation when it comes to gender in church leadership with the remaining 20% set aside for the youth.
The Methodist Church says Mehana remains suspended, while the investigation into his remarks continues.
Popular in Local
-
Immediate evacuation in Franskraal area as Overstrand fires flares up again
-
[UPDATE] Nomuzi Mabena reveals 'car crash' is a campaign against drunk driving
-
Betty's Bay is under threat, says fire chief
-
Airport employee suspended after being caught on camera throwing luggage
-
Pitch Black Afro's murdered wife to be buried in Soweto
-
City of Tshwane: 'Pastor Bushiri's church must comply with safety code'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.