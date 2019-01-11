Betty's Bay is under threat, says fire chief
Fires are now raging in Franskraal, Karwyderskraal and Betty's Bay where the inferno is moving down the mountain towards the road.
CAPE TOWN - Several structures have been gutted in the Betty's Bay area as high winds fan the flames of fires which are once again raging in the Overberg.
Firefighters are battling several blazes in the region that reignited earlier on Friday.
The fires are now raging in Franskraal, Karwyderskraal and Betty's Bay where the inferno is moving down the mountain towards the road.
The Overstrand Municipality issued an urgent evacuation order for Franskraal at lunchtime on Friday.
Overberg fire chief Reinhardt Geldenhuys says Betty's Bay is under threat.
“The big fires in Betty's Bay, those lines came down the mountain. So far we have several structures lost. We don’t even want to take account of it, but we know there are structures burning. Right now the wind is very strong [and] gusting 70 and 80 kilometres an hour. So, all we are doing is getting people safe and away from the fire. We're trying to save whatever we can.”
Meanwhile, in Hermanus, a resident says she also had to evacuate her home on instruction from the local municipality as a fire there is also threatening property.
“The municipality sent out an SMS to Hermanus residents and asked people in Eastcliff to evacuate and to take with them their pets, family members, essential items [and] medication to get into their cars to drive to a safe place.”
