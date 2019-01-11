Pitch Black Afro's murdered wife to be buried in Soweto

Thulani Ngcobo, also known as Pitch Black Afro, appeared on Thursday in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on charges of premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice.

JOHANNESBURG – The wife of hip-hop artist Pitch Black Afro will be buried on Friday in Soweto just a day after her husband appeared in court for her murder.

Trisha Modisane was found dead on New Year’s Eve.

Family and friends of Modisane are expected to attend her funeral in Meadowlands this morning.

Her body was found at a B&B in Johannesburg on 31 December.

Police had initially declared that her death was from natural causes.

But after preliminary investigations, it emerged that she had been murdered, allegedly by her husband Ngcobo.

His case was postponed to next week Tuesday to allow him time to obtain legal representation.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)