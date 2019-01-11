Popular Topics
Wedding bells to ring for former Miss SA Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and sports star husband-to-be Tim Tebow started dating in April 2018 while the South African beauty queen was living in New York City as Miss Universe.

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters announced her engagement to Tim Tebow. Picture: @demileighnp/Instagram
Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters announced her engagement to Tim Tebow. Picture: @demileighnp/Instagram
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – She said yes!

Former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters is engaged to her American sports star Tim Tebow.

Nel-Peters shared the news on her Instagram saying “Any dreams I’ve ever had, you’ve exceeded them all! I love you and I can’t wait to spend forever with you!”

The couple started dating in April 2018 while the South African beauty queen was living in New York City as Miss Universe.

They met through Tebow’s non-profit organisation’s beacon event Night to Shine.

Tebow flew her family and some of her closest friends to the US for the occasion and kept their presence a secret from her.

The couple will now plan their wedding.

