Wedding bells to ring for former Miss SA Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and sports star husband-to-be Tim Tebow started dating in April 2018 while the South African beauty queen was living in New York City as Miss Universe.

JOHANNESBURG – She said yes!

Former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters is engaged to her American sports star Tim Tebow.

Nel-Peters shared the news on her Instagram saying “Any dreams I’ve ever had, you’ve exceeded them all! I love you and I can’t wait to spend forever with you!”

They met through Tebow’s non-profit organisation’s beacon event Night to Shine.

Tebow flew her family and some of her closest friends to the US for the occasion and kept their presence a secret from her.

The couple will now plan their wedding.