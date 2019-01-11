WC Social Development Dept to extend internships to get youth off streets
Young people will be exposed to various career opportunities pertaining to the hospitality industry, social work and the film industry.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Department of Social Development says it will expand its internship programme to more areas once the current internship is successful.
Eighty youngsters from Mitchells Plain, Hanover Park and Philippi who are aged between the ages of 17 and 25 attended training day workshops in Stellenbosch on Friday.
MEC Albert Fritz says the aim is to get the youth off the streets and permanently employed once they've proven themselves.
“We will liaise with the companies that employ these young people, but also in the film industry to get these people employed because you may not be a good academic, but you can be a brilliant hair stylist or a brilliant makeup artist. So, this is the type of programme we will be running.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
