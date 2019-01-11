Popular Topics
WC Health Department places over 300 junior doctors

Provincial Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo on Friday welcomed 25 junior doctors to the New Somerset Hospital in Green Point.

Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo with new junior doctors welcoming them at New Somerset Hospital along with provincial health head Dr Beth Engelbrecht. Picture: @WCHealthMEC/Twitter.
Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo with new junior doctors welcoming them at New Somerset Hospital along with provincial health head Dr Beth Engelbrecht. Picture: @WCHealthMEC/Twitter.
31 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Over 300 junior doctors have taken up positions at Western Cape facilities.

It forms part of their required two-year internship.

Provincial Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo on Friday welcomed 25 junior doctors to the New Somerset Hospital in Green Point.

Some 333 first-year junior doctors have taken up posts across the Western Cape for 2019.

Tygerberg Hospital accepted 76 first-year interns and 43 second-year interns.

At Groote Schuur Hospital, 90 first-year interns will be doing clinical rotations, joined by 54 in their second year.

Mbombo has emphasised the important roles these doctors play in restoring the dignity of patients.

“We’re coming at a difficult time, where the burden of diseases has grown from just diabetes to a whole cocktail of other conditions, such as hypertension and arthritis.”

Officials say a shortage of six community service doctors in the province is being addressed in collaboration with the national Health Department.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

