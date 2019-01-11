WC Health Department places over 300 junior doctors
Provincial Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo on Friday welcomed 25 junior doctors to the New Somerset Hospital in Green Point.
CAPE TOWN - Over 300 junior doctors have taken up positions at Western Cape facilities.
It forms part of their required two-year internship.
Some 333 first-year junior doctors have taken up posts across the Western Cape for 2019.
Tygerberg Hospital accepted 76 first-year interns and 43 second-year interns.
The new #juniordoctors intake for 2019. we are relrelying on them to espouse the values of @WestCapeHealth Dept. To care, to innovate, intergrity, to be responsive, &to respect@nomafrench pic.twitter.com/v0BE0hK2SA— Western Cape Health MEC (@WCHealthMEC) January 11, 2019
At Groote Schuur Hospital, 90 first-year interns will be doing clinical rotations, joined by 54 in their second year.
Mbombo has emphasised the important roles these doctors play in restoring the dignity of patients.
“We’re coming at a difficult time, where the burden of diseases has grown from just diabetes to a whole cocktail of other conditions, such as hypertension and arthritis.”
Officials say a shortage of six community service doctors in the province is being addressed in collaboration with the national Health Department.
MEC @nomafrench welcoming #juniordoctors to @WestCapeHealth Dept. We are at New Somerset Hospital who welcomed 25 of a total of 333 allocated to the entire Province #healthservices #bettertogether pic.twitter.com/ofgF4xOcJ4— Western Cape Health MEC (@WCHealthMEC) January 11, 2019
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
