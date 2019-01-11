Was it a campaign? Confusion over video of Nomuzi Mabena in 'car crash'

On Thursday evening at around 11pm, hip-hop artist Nomuzi Mabena posted a live Instagram video which looked like it was being filmed while she holding her phone and driving at the same time.

JOHANNESBURG - South African social media users have been left a little baffled following a video in which hip-hop artist and presenter Nomuzi Mabena is seen allegedly crashing her car while filming a live video and driving.

On Thursday evening at around 11pm, Mabena posted a live Instagram video which looked like it was being filmed while she was holding her phone and driving at the same time.

She'd just come from a date with her boyfriend, who also posted videos of her having wine during the evening and getting into her car to drive home.

In the 35-second video, Mabena announces that she's looking for artists for her own record label. She had previously debuted her music career under the Cashtime label a couple of years ago.

Twenty-three seconds into the video, a sudden crash is heard and the phone's screen is cracked. Nothing is heard in the background until the video ends.

The video was posted on Twitter and within minutes, messages of concern began flooding the social media site.

🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Nokukhanya (@botshelo_z) January 10, 2019

That Nomuzi video sent CHILLS . I pray she is okay 😭😭😭 — cookingwithluyanda (@Luyanda_Maf) January 10, 2019

That video is so disturbing... I’m literally shaking. I hope Nomuzi is safe and ok😔. — Terry Pheto (@TerryPheto) January 10, 2019

I’m shaking... Nomuzi... God please! — Olwethu Leshabane (@Olwe2Lesh) January 10, 2019

Yhooo Nomuzi!!! I Pray she and everyone involved are okay. 🙏🏿 https://t.co/AD6anDaR6e — Amanda Black (@AmandaBlackSA) January 10, 2019

Wherever Nomuzi had a date with her man, she’s between there and her home. Someone check that route, damn. pic.twitter.com/jcn6Zru7C9 — LODRICK-MEGA🔴 (@LodrickMega) January 10, 2019

Let's keep Nomuzi in our prayers fam!! Hope that she's alright 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽😔 — Bonang M's World (@QueenBs_World) January 10, 2019

Author and Mabena's friend Jackie Phamotse then posted a video pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

Someone tell Jackie she needs to go to Urban Brew and brush up her acting skills pic.twitter.com/HrHEWUJhEW — SIMPHIWE MNISI (@_thisisnotfire_) January 10, 2019

However, not everybody was convinced that something terrible had happened. Theories ranged from her not being the driver, the car not being in motion, that this is an awareness campaign and even that a woman on a broom was involved began doing the rounds.

From this point, there's a powerful impact, but the camera is not moving at all. How? This shows the camera is being held very still to shoot this part. It is suppose to "shake" with the impact here if it is in the car. Yet it was loose enough before this impact here. pic.twitter.com/1lOdJrKPFS — Amandala! ✊ (@covsbs) January 11, 2019

this Nomuzi vid is fake, at least the crashing part, it's an app you can download. listen to the sound effects carefully — I Am Here Yesterday (@imnotsanele) January 10, 2019

It doesnt look like Nomuzi was driving though. Well i hope she wasnt — Baby🌺 (@Ntxna) January 10, 2019

Someone just said Nomuzi's video is an awareness campaign...I hope that's true. — Irvin Pooe🌈 (@Irvinpooe) January 10, 2019

I doubt Nomuzi was driving.... — Tuelo💙 (@lyttoyah) January 10, 2019

Radio and TV presenter Penny Lebyane took to her Twitter to share that she'd been told that the video was an awareness campaign and that Mabena is fine.

Good Morning. I got the Message. A great Campaign,well done to everyone involved,I want my sleep 😴 but I also had lots of laughs in our HipHopUnited WhatsApp group it was clear who’s part of it and who’s not #Nomuzi #Moozlie — PennyLebyane💚Penny Lebyane (@PennyLebyane) January 11, 2019

This landed in my inbox.... So I’m confident from this point.. pic.twitter.com/2i6o5QWcvH — PennyLebyane💚Penny Lebyane (@PennyLebyane) January 11, 2019

Mabena hasn't been on social media since last night and no official updates on what happened have been published.