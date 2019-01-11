Popular Topics
Was it a campaign? Confusion over video of Nomuzi Mabena in 'car crash'

On Thursday evening at around 11pm, hip-hop artist Nomuzi Mabena posted a live Instagram video which looked like it was being filmed while she holding her phone and driving at the same time.

Nomuzi Mabena. Picture: @Moozlie/Instagram
40 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South African social media users have been left a little baffled following a video in which hip-hop artist and presenter Nomuzi Mabena is seen allegedly crashing her car while filming a live video and driving.

On Thursday evening at around 11pm, Mabena posted a live Instagram video which looked like it was being filmed while she was holding her phone and driving at the same time.

She'd just come from a date with her boyfriend, who also posted videos of her having wine during the evening and getting into her car to drive home.

In the 35-second video, Mabena announces that she's looking for artists for her own record label. She had previously debuted her music career under the Cashtime label a couple of years ago.

Twenty-three seconds into the video, a sudden crash is heard and the phone's screen is cracked. Nothing is heard in the background until the video ends.

The video was posted on Twitter and within minutes, messages of concern began flooding the social media site.

Author and Mabena's friend Jackie Phamotse then posted a video pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

However, not everybody was convinced that something terrible had happened. Theories ranged from her not being the driver, the car not being in motion, that this is an awareness campaign and even that a woman on a broom was involved began doing the rounds.

Radio and TV presenter Penny Lebyane took to her Twitter to share that she'd been told that the video was an awareness campaign and that Mabena is fine.

Mabena hasn't been on social media since last night and no official updates on what happened have been published.

Timeline

