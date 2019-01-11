Untu slams ‘toothless’ rail regulator over train accidents
Three people were killed in Mountain View in Pretoria when two Metrorail locomotives collided.
JOHANNESBURG - The United National Transport Union (Untu) has described the Rail Safety Regulator (RSR) as a toothless dog.
Its hit out at the regulator after the latest deadly train crash.
Six-hundred others were also hurt in the crash.
Untu says the ongoing train accidents show there’s a severe lack of action by the regulator.
Untu’s Steve Harris says if no action is taken by the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa over the latest accident, it will seek a court order.
"There were certain requirements that should have been implemented by now and we believe that those requirements have not been complied with."
WATCH: The aftermath of the Pretoria train crash
