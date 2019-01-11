Unisa SRC won't back down over demands, vows total shutdown

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 24°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
Go

Unisa SRC won't back down over demands, vows total shutdown

University of South Africa (Unisa)'s national SRC president says that university management has filed an interdict against protesters.

FILE: Students outside the Unisa Sunnyside campus. Picture: EWN
FILE: Students outside the Unisa Sunnyside campus. Picture: EWN
59 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – University of South Africa (Unisa)'s national SRC president says that university management has filed an interdict against protesters.

Council president Wadzanai Mazhetese adds that a meeting scheduled for Thursday went ahead but with management and other officials.

Some students are demanding laptops in addition to textbooks among other things.

The council says they only ended up a meeting with the Department of Higher Education.

“We realised new information, particularly the issue of laptops, there have been proposals which are acceptable that were presented to Unisa management by NSFAS and those proposals are not known to anybody. So, we were shocked and equally shocked that such information was never given to the student leadership.”

They are meeting with legal advisors on Friday morning to challenge the interdict which prevents students from protesting within 150 meters of all Unisa campuses nationally.

Mazhetese says they're disappointed, but that they won't back down.

“We’re not going to back down on this issue. So, Monday is a total shutdown, we’re engaging organised labour, we’re engaging all institutional forums. So, it’s an escalation.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA