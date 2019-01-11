Unisa SRC won't back down over demands, vows total shutdown
University of South Africa (Unisa)'s national SRC president says that university management has filed an interdict against protesters.
CAPE TOWN – University of South Africa (Unisa)'s national SRC president says that university management has filed an interdict against protesters.
Council president Wadzanai Mazhetese adds that a meeting scheduled for Thursday went ahead but with management and other officials.
Some students are demanding laptops in addition to textbooks among other things.
The council says they only ended up a meeting with the Department of Higher Education.
“We realised new information, particularly the issue of laptops, there have been proposals which are acceptable that were presented to Unisa management by NSFAS and those proposals are not known to anybody. So, we were shocked and equally shocked that such information was never given to the student leadership.”
They are meeting with legal advisors on Friday morning to challenge the interdict which prevents students from protesting within 150 meters of all Unisa campuses nationally.
Mazhetese says they're disappointed, but that they won't back down.
“We’re not going to back down on this issue. So, Monday is a total shutdown, we’re engaging organised labour, we’re engaging all institutional forums. So, it’s an escalation.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Pitch Black Afro's murdered wife to be buried in Soweto
-
Mr D: Driver masturbating case an isolated incident
-
SAHRC warns of repercussions if probe finds discrimination at NW school
-
Airport employee suspended after being caught on camera throwing luggage
-
Ramaphosa's Eskom task team loses another member
-
ANC gears up for election under Ramaphosa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.