Unisa SRC won't back down over demands, vows total shutdown

CAPE TOWN – University of South Africa (Unisa)'s national SRC president says that university management has filed an interdict against protesters.

Council president Wadzanai Mazhetese adds that a meeting scheduled for Thursday went ahead but with management and other officials.

Some students are demanding laptops in addition to textbooks among other things.

The council says they only ended up a meeting with the Department of Higher Education.

“We realised new information, particularly the issue of laptops, there have been proposals which are acceptable that were presented to Unisa management by NSFAS and those proposals are not known to anybody. So, we were shocked and equally shocked that such information was never given to the student leadership.”

They are meeting with legal advisors on Friday morning to challenge the interdict which prevents students from protesting within 150 meters of all Unisa campuses nationally.

Mazhetese says they're disappointed, but that they won't back down.

“We’re not going to back down on this issue. So, Monday is a total shutdown, we’re engaging organised labour, we’re engaging all institutional forums. So, it’s an escalation.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)