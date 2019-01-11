Two men arrested for murder of elderly couple in Ottery

Law enforcement authorities praised for rhino horn bust at OR Tambo
Local
The couple, who were in their 80s, were ruthlessly killed in their home on Sunday.
CAPE TOWN - Two men have been arrested for the murder of an elderly couple in Ottery, Cape Town.
Western Cape police spokesperson André Traut says: "Detectives assigned to the case worked around the clock in search of the suspects, aged 20 and 29, who were both arrested at a residence in Delft. One of the suspects was acquainted with the victims. They [suspects] are due to make a court appearance in Wynberg on Monday, 14 January."
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
