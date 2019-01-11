Two men arrested for murder of elderly couple in Ottery

The couple, who were in their 80s, were ruthlessly killed in their home on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - Two men have been arrested for the murder of an elderly couple in Ottery, Cape Town.

Western Cape police spokesperson André Traut says: "Detectives assigned to the case worked around the clock in search of the suspects, aged 20 and 29, who were both arrested at a residence in Delft. One of the suspects was acquainted with the victims. They [suspects] are due to make a court appearance in Wynberg on Monday, 14 January."

