Two cops wounded following shootout in Philippi East
The constables were responding to a tip-off of an illegal firearm at a shack in the area on Thursday night.
CAPE TOWN – Two police officers have been wounded in a shooting in Philippi East.
The constables were responding to a tip-off of an illegal firearm at a shack in the area on Thursday night.
When they arrived on the scene they came under attack.
The police's Andre Traut explains.
“They were admitted to hospital for treatment. We surrounded the shack at about 2am this morning.
“The perpetrator shot and killed his girlfriend, who’s in her 20s and then shot and killed himself. The circumstances surrounding the matter are now being investigated by the police.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Pitch Black Afro's murdered wife to be buried in Soweto
-
SAHRC warns of repercussions if probe finds discrimination at NW school
-
Mr D: Driver masturbating case an isolated incident
-
Airport employee suspended after being caught on camera throwing luggage
-
Unisa SRC won't back down over demands, vows total shutdown
-
ANC gears up for election under Ramaphosa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.