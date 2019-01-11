Two cops wounded following shootout in Philippi East

The constables were responding to a tip-off of an illegal firearm at a shack in the area on Thursday night.

CAPE TOWN – Two police officers have been wounded in a shooting in Philippi East.

When they arrived on the scene they came under attack.

The police's Andre Traut explains.

“They were admitted to hospital for treatment. We surrounded the shack at about 2am this morning.

“The perpetrator shot and killed his girlfriend, who’s in her 20s and then shot and killed himself. The circumstances surrounding the matter are now being investigated by the police.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)