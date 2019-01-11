Swellendam Municipality urges residents to conserve water
Swellendam municipal manager Anton Groenewald says that an unpredicted increase in water consumption over the holiday period in Suurbraak and Barrydale is worrying.
CAPE TOWN - Water woes have forced the Swellendam Municipality to implement measures to conserve the precious resource.
Water is running low in the communities of Suurbraak and Barrydale.
Municipal officials have pleaded with residents to reduce their consumption.
The municipality implemented Level 1 water restrictions in December.
He says under that Level 1, potable water is for household use only. The watering of gardens using municipal water is prohibited. Farmers are also being told they can't use potable water.
Meanwhile, Beaufort West remains in the grip of a serious water crisis.
The Western Cape Environmental Affairs Department says that a task team has been formed to help find relief for the Karoo town.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
