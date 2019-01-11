Shepherd Bushiri has taken responsibility for tragedy, insists ECG church

The City of Tshwane has given the church 30 days to address safety concerns after finding several instances on noncompliance at the premises.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite Shepherd Bushiri’s no show at a briefing earlier on Friday following the death of three of his congregants, the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church insist his taken responsibility as a leader.

Three women were killed in a stampede at Tshwane events centre in December while running for cover during a thunderstorm.

The church has been widely criticised for its handling of the tragedy.

The church held a briefing in Pretoria earlier on Friday, saying it’s taken several steps following what happened.

ECG church spokesperson Maynard Manyowa says, “The prophet can pick up and go, for example, but the church itself cannot do so. The church is registered here [South Africa] and is owned by South Africans.”

