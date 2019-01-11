Popular Topics
SAHRC warns of repercussions if probe finds discrimination at NW school

Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke has been accused of racism after a photo went viral of black and white pupils made to sit in different groups.

An image circulating on social media which shows black and white children seated at separate tables at Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke.
An image circulating on social media which shows black and white children seated at separate tables at Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke.
54 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Human Rights Commission has now stepped in to investigate allegations of racism at a North West primary school, saying that if children have been discriminated against there will be serious repercussions.

Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke has been accused of racism after a photo went viral of black and white pupils made to sit in different groups.

The teacher who did this, apparently did so because she wanted the children to sit with those who spoke the same language.

She has since been suspended.

Frustrated and irate parents at the school are concerned about their children's safety after the photo went viral when schools started this week.

Classes are expected to resume on Friday morning but some parents may be reluctant following Thursday's protest at the school.

The Human Rights Commission will be sending a team to the school.

Commissioner Andre Hurtley Gaum says he's concerned.

“That we still have so many cases of unfair discrimination that’s taking place, which is of great concern.”

The North West Education Department has called on parents and the broader community to allow it to finish its investigation.

Additional reporting by Bonga Dlulane.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

