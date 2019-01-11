SAHRC 'deeply concerned' over discrimination, intolerance in SA classrooms

The commission has stepped in to investigate the allegations saying if children have been discriminated against there will be serious repercussions.

JOHANNESBURG - In the wake of allegations of racism at a North West primary school, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says it’s deeply concerned that instances of discrimination and intolerance continue to take place in the country’s classrooms.

The commission has stepped in to investigate the allegations, saying if children have been discriminated against there will be serious repercussions.

Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke has been accused of racism after a photo went viral showing black and white pupils sitting at separate tables.

The teacher in charge of that grade R class has been suspended.

The SAHRC has visited the school following widespread outrage over allegations of racial segregation.

It says the provincial education department has established a task team to deal with transformation at the school which the commission will be part of.

LISTEN: Why are all the white kids sitting together?

Meanwhile, the FF Plus’ Pieter Groenewald has lashed out at political parties who have held protests outside the school, accusing them of using the situation for political gain.

“Children of all races who only started their schooling should have been shielded from the trauma of a race debacle.”

The Economic Freedom Fighters has also reacted to the latest developments. The red berets want the implicated teacher to be dismissed.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)