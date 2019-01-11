SADC bloc calls for calm in DRC amid election outcome dispute

Congo’s electoral commission on Thursday declared opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi the winner of last month’s chaotic presidential election, but the runner-up dismissed the outcome as an 'electoral coup'.

JOHANNESBURG - The Southern African Development Community on Friday called for calm in the Democratic Republic Congo amid a dispute over the result of presidential vote.

