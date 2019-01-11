SA’s Lloyd Harris joins Kevin Anderson at Australian Open

Immediate evacuation in Franskraal area as Overstrand flares up again
Local
The tournament will be Harris's second Grand Slam appearance.
CAPE TOWN - South Africa's Lloyd Harris beat Dustin Brown 6-1, 7-6 on Friday morning in the final qualifying round of the Australian Open.
The result means that the 21-year-old Capetonian has qualified for the main draw of the men's singles at the first Grand Slam of the year.
The tournament will be Harris's second Grand Slam appearance. He lost in the first round of last year's US Open.
Harris, ranked 119th in the world, joins countryman Kevin Anderson, the fifth seed at the tournament, in the field.
The 2019 Australian Open starts on Monday.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.