SA’s Lloyd Harris joins Kevin Anderson at Australian Open

The tournament will be Harris's second Grand Slam appearance.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa's Lloyd Harris beat Dustin Brown 6-1, 7-6 on Friday morning in the final qualifying round of the Australian Open.

The result means that the 21-year-old Capetonian has qualified for the main draw of the men's singles at the first Grand Slam of the year.

The tournament will be Harris's second Grand Slam appearance. He lost in the first round of last year's US Open.

Harris, ranked 119th in the world, joins countryman Kevin Anderson, the fifth seed at the tournament, in the field.

The 2019 Australian Open starts on Monday.