SA Express adopting 'pragmatic approach' to get airline fully operational
It will be reintroducing flights from Cape Town this weekend after routes were put on hold last May following aircraft being grounded.
CAPE TOWN - SA Express says it's adopting a pragmatic approach to getting the airline fully operational and sustainable again.
It will be reintroducing flights from Cape Town this weekend after routes were put on hold last May following aircraft being grounded.
The airline says it's making significant progress in implementing its new business strategy.
It received a R1.2 billion government bailout in October, after battling liquidity issues.
SA Express says it's making careful choices about relaunching old routes to ensure they can be sustained.
It put several routes on hold last August after it was given the go-ahead to fly again, following its fleet being grounded over safety concerns in May.
This weekend it will resume its Cape Town to Bloemfontein and Cape Town to Walvis Bay routes.
Airline spokesperson, Madikwe Mabotha said: “If there's any lesson we learnt in the past, we can't be everything to everybody. So, as we continue to reclaim these routes and return to provide service, we are making sure we do this very carefully.”
Ten of the airline's 17 aircraft are flying again.
SA Express says that re-introducing its Cape Town routes are indicative that it's making progress.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
