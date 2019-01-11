Ramaphosa: We have entered a period of renewal and rebuilding

Ramaphosa delivered a preview of the party’s election manifesto at the Durban ICC on Friday night.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says the ANC has heard the cries of South Africans about the state of the party and has vowed to reclaim the confidence of South Africans.

He says the ANC has entered a new path.

“We have entered a period of renewal and rebuilding. We’ve taken steps to reclaim our heritage, integrity and credibility. We’re taking steps to reclaim the confidence the people have always had in us.”

