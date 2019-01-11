Ramaphosa's Eskom task team loses another member
Sy Gourrah resigned reportedly because her company does a lot of work with Eskom and she asked to be recused as soon as her appointment was announced.
JOHANNESBURG - Another member of Eskom's new task team has resigned.
President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed the team in mid-December after the power utility was forced to repeatedly implement load shedding, partly due to a shortage of coal supplies.
Former Eskom CEO Brian Dames also stepped down for similar reasons - his company deals with coal and renewable energy and he wanted to avoid a potential conflict of interest.
