Ramaphosa's Eskom task team loses another member

JOHANNESBURG - Another member of Eskom's new task team has resigned.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed the team in mid-December after the power utility was forced to repeatedly implement load shedding, partly due to a shortage of coal supplies.

Sy Gourrah resigned reportedly because her company does a lot of work with Eskom and she asked to be recused as soon as her appointment was announced.

Former Eskom CEO Brian Dames also stepped down for similar reasons - his company deals with coal and renewable energy and he wanted to avoid a potential conflict of interest.