Rain aids firefighting efforts in Overberg District

Earlier on Friday, local municipalities instructed residents in some areas to evacuate their homes after the fires flared up again.

Firefighters were on scene in the Betty's Bay area amid a fire on 11 January 2019. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
10 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters are battling to extinguish fires in the Overberg area.

Earlier on Friday, local municipalities instructed residents in some areas to evacuate their homes after the fires flared up again.

Three fires continue to burn in Betty's Bay, Hermanus and Franskraal.

The smell of smoke lingers in the air around Betty’s Bay. Authorities say rain in the area is assisting firefighting efforts.

No casualties have been reported so far this week and officials remain on scene.

The City of Cape Town’s Theo Layne says: “The rain coming down is going to slow down the spread of the fire. With more rain coming we expect to mitigate this incident.”

The Overberg Municipality says halls are available for use as shelter in Gansbaai and Betty’s Bay.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

