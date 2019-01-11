Rain aids firefighting efforts in Overberg District

Earlier on Friday, local municipalities instructed residents in some areas to evacuate their homes after the fires flared up again.

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters are battling to extinguish fires in the Overberg area.

#OverbergFire Firefighters hard at work in the Betty’s Bay area. Some residents have evacuated. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/CrgO9M8VP0 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 11, 2019

Earlier on Friday, local municipalities instructed residents in some areas to evacuate their homes after the fires flared up again.

Three fires continue to burn in Betty's Bay, Hermanus and Franskraal.

#OverstrandFire More than 30 homes have been destroyed by the fire in Betty’s Bay. This is one of the homes in the area. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/jUpg7uJGMK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 11, 2019

The smell of smoke lingers in the air around Betty’s Bay. Authorities say rain in the area is assisting firefighting efforts.

No casualties have been reported so far this week and officials remain on scene.

The City of Cape Town’s Theo Layne says: “The rain coming down is going to slow down the spread of the fire. With more rain coming we expect to mitigate this incident.”

The Overberg Municipality says halls are available for use as shelter in Gansbaai and Betty’s Bay.

#KarwyderskraalFire @environmentza @wo_fire spotter plane and huey helicopter has been dispatched by @WesternCapeGov, in dousing a fire in Karwyderskraal Fire which broke out moments ago. Strong winds are fanning the flames at a rapid rate.#SavingLives #Wildfire #Fires pic.twitter.com/nnBKHB2LlN — Working on Fire (@wo_fire) January 11, 2019

POSSIBLE POWER OUTAGE 11.01.2019 @ 17:30

Certain areas within Overstrand that might currently experience electricity supply interruptions, is due to Eskom power interruptions. — Overstrand Muni (@OverstrandMuni) January 11, 2019

HERMANUS RESIDENTS - Overstrand Municipality has designated the Grobbelaar Hall (Dutch Reformed Church in CBD) as emergency evacuation center for Hermanus residents. — Overstrand Muni (@OverstrandMuni) January 11, 2019

FRANSKRAAL RESIDENTS - Overstrand Municipality has designated the Gansbaai Tourism Office Hall as your emergency evacuation center. The evacuation center is located at: Great White Junction (SPAR Centre), Main Road, Gansbaai. — Overstrand Muni (@OverstrandMuni) January 11, 2019

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)