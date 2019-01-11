Proteas in control at lunch at the Wanderers

Winning the toss and batting first, the Proteas lost stand-in captain Dean Elgar for 5 runs in the second over of the morning as Muhammad Abbas produced a beautiful ball to have the skipper out caught behind by Sarfraz Ahmed.

JOHANNESBURG - The Proteas are in a commanding position at lunch on day 1 of the third and final Test match against Pakistan at the Wanderers, they have gone into the break at 108/1.

Winning the toss and batting first, the Proteas lost stand-in captain Dean Elgar for 5 runs in the second over of the morning as Muhammad Abbas produced a beautiful ball to have the skipper out caught behind by Sarfraz Ahmed.

But since the fall of Elgar, Aiden Markram and Hashim Amla have been ruthless on the Pakistani bowling attack, notching up their 100 run partnership off just 146 balls.

Markram has been the aggressor in the partnership, as he has crossed the 50-run mark for the fifth time in his Test career, playing every stroke in the book. He did get a reprieve though as Shan Masood dropped him at short leg when he was still on 2.

The Proteas will look to continue their dominance with the bat when the second session resumes while Pakistani they will look to improve on a poor first session where they failed to create any sustained pressure on the South African batsmen.