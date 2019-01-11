Proteas collapse late on day 1 after Pakistani fight back
After winning the toss and batting first, the Proteas made a shaky start when stand-in captain Dean Elgar was out caught behind for 5 in only the second over of the day.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa crumbled to 262 all out late in the day's play on Day 1 of the third and final Test against Pakistan at the Wanderers.
After winning the toss and batting first, the Proteas made a shaky start when stand-in captain Dean Elgar was out caught behind for 5 in only the second over of the day, off the bowling of Muhammad Abbas, who finished with figures of 2 for 44 in 18 impressive overs. Faheem Ashraf, who replaced Fakhar Zaman in the match, was the pick of the bowlers with his 3 for 57.
The partnership of 126 between Aiden Markram and Hashim Amla then gave the South Africans a beautiful platform with Markram the aggressor in the stand. He was eventually out just 10 runs shy of his fifth Test match for 90, while Amla again showed glimpses of his majestic best. He was out for 41.
Theunis de Bruyn and the debutant Zubayr Hamza continued the momentum for the Proteas, the young Hamza scoring an impressive 41 while de Bruyn stroked a confidence boosting 49.
The Proteas then collapsed in the third session in which they scored 132 runs for the loss of 7 wickets but it meant that they had a short burst at the Pakistan top order of Imam Ul Haq and Shan Masood just before the days play.
Vernon Philander as accurate as ever, he nipped out Masood for 2 off a review for caught behind before he produced a beauty of a delivery to dismiss Azhar Ali the very next ball for a first ball duck, leaving Pakistan reeling on 17 for 2 and still trailing South Africa's first innings score by 245 runs going into the second day's play on Saturday.
Popular in Sport
-
Schumacher 'in the very best of hands', says family
-
Japanese Olympic chief indicted in France for corruption
-
Man Utd's revival tested at Tottenham, Liverpool, Man City recommence battle
-
Markram helps Proteas recovery against Pakistan
-
Pained Murray says Australian Open could be his swansong
-
Las Vegas police seek DNA from football star Ronaldo in sexual assault inquiry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.