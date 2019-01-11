Proteas collapse late on day 1 after Pakistani fight back

After winning the toss and batting first, the Proteas made a shaky start when stand-in captain Dean Elgar was out caught behind for 5 in only the second over of the day.

After winning the toss and batting first, the Proteas made a shaky start when stand-in captain Dean Elgar was out caught behind for 5 in only the second over of the day, off the bowling of Muhammad Abbas, who finished with figures of 2 for 44 in 18 impressive overs. Faheem Ashraf, who replaced Fakhar Zaman in the match, was the pick of the bowlers with his 3 for 57.

The partnership of 126 between Aiden Markram and Hashim Amla then gave the South Africans a beautiful platform with Markram the aggressor in the stand. He was eventually out just 10 runs shy of his fifth Test match for 90, while Amla again showed glimpses of his majestic best. He was out for 41.

Theunis de Bruyn and the debutant Zubayr Hamza continued the momentum for the Proteas, the young Hamza scoring an impressive 41 while de Bruyn stroked a confidence boosting 49.

The Proteas then collapsed in the third session in which they scored 132 runs for the loss of 7 wickets but it meant that they had a short burst at the Pakistan top order of Imam Ul Haq and Shan Masood just before the days play.

Vernon Philander as accurate as ever, he nipped out Masood for 2 off a review for caught behind before he produced a beauty of a delivery to dismiss Azhar Ali the very next ball for a first ball duck, leaving Pakistan reeling on 17 for 2 and still trailing South Africa's first innings score by 245 runs going into the second day's play on Saturday.