Political analyst bemoans lack of anger over postponement of Pule Mabe's hearing

JOHANNESBURG – As the African National Congress (ANC) gears up for its election manifesto launch in Durban on Saturday, the pending sexual harassment hearing against its national spokesperson is unlikely to cause any disruptions.

The ANC has decided to postpone Pule Mabe's hearing that was expected to begin this week.

Mabe is currently on leave after the party initiated the disciplinary process following accusations of sexually harassing his 26-year-old assistant.

He’s denied the allegations.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga says that unfortunately society and voters have become de-sensitised to issues like this.

“The sad part is that there have been other cases. We’re almost getting used to these problems within leadership and it’s not supposed to be like that, it’s a serious issue.

“But unfortunately it looks like it’s not something that is so prominent. I’ve seen the ANC issuing a statement that it has been postponed but there are no reasons why.”

