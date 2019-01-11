Police search for source of rhino horns after major find at OR Tambo Airport
The horns, which were reportedly destined for Dubai, were found by the police's K-9 unit in a container filled with carpets and plywood.
JOHANNESBURG – Following the recovery of rhino horn at OR Tambo International Airport worth more than R20 million, police say they will continue their fight against the smuggling of rhino horn.
The bust took place on Thursday in a warehouse at the cargo section of the airport.
The polices Katlego Mogale says: “We’re trying as the multi-disciplinary team at OR Tambo to try and do our part in relation to rhino poaching.
“The suspects will be interrogated and further investigation might reveal as to who and where do these people get their rhino horns from.”
#sapsHQ Over 30 pieces of rhino horns worth an estimated R23 million seized at the #ORTIA this morning during an on-going operation into ridding the airport of criminal activities. NP https://t.co/Crn60yp7hS pic.twitter.com/c1Gg3hZPYC— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) January 10, 2019
According to the police, the K9 detector dog reacted positively to a shipment destined to a destination in the Middle East.
Upon physical examination, the consignment was found to be containing doormats as well as cut and laminated plywood.
Further examination revealed over 30 pieces of rhino horn wrapped in plastic concealed under the laminated wood pieces.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
