Joburg Safety MMC urges parents to inspect scholar transport vehicles regularly

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 24°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
Go

Joburg Safety MMC urges parents to inspect scholar transport vehicles regularly

The call comes after four non-compliant scholar transport vehicles were impounded in Florida on Thursday.

FILE: Johannesburg MMC for Public Safety Michael Sun. Picture: Twitter/@MichaelSun168
FILE: Johannesburg MMC for Public Safety Michael Sun. Picture: Twitter/@MichaelSun168
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Joburg Safety MMC Michael Sun has called on parents to choose their children’s transport wisely and not compromise their safety.

The call comes after four non-compliant scholar transport vehicles were impounded in Florida on Thursday.

Sun says that the vehicles had failing brakes, no seatbelts and one of the drivers had an expired licence.

“We really now ask parents to look at the vehicles that they would be using and speak to the operator, just not once off but every now and then and inspect the vehicle to ensure that the vehicles that are being used are roadworthy and carries a capacity that’s allowed by the law.”

Sun says they will be conducting more inspections across the province throughout the year.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA