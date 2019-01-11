Joburg Safety MMC urges parents to inspect scholar transport vehicles regularly
The call comes after four non-compliant scholar transport vehicles were impounded in Florida on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG – Joburg Safety MMC Michael Sun has called on parents to choose their children’s transport wisely and not compromise their safety.
Sun says that the vehicles had failing brakes, no seatbelts and one of the drivers had an expired licence.
“We really now ask parents to look at the vehicles that they would be using and speak to the operator, just not once off but every now and then and inspect the vehicle to ensure that the vehicles that are being used are roadworthy and carries a capacity that’s allowed by the law.”
Sun says they will be conducting more inspections across the province throughout the year.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
