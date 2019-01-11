Overstrand blaze fully contained

The alleged firestarter, Shelton April, will appear in court again next week. A Pringle Bay woman died from smoke inhalation during the blaze.

CAPE TOWN - After ravaging parts of the Overstrand for two weeks, a fire in the region has been fully contained.

It is being speculated the fire was sparked by a flare on New Year’s Eve.

The alleged firestarter, Shelton April, will appear in court again next week.

A Pringle Bay woman died from smoke inhalation during the blaze.

The Overberg District Municipality's Reinardt Geldenhuys said: "Fortunately, we are happy to report that yesterday at 13:00 we managed to achieve a 100% containment of the fire. That means that we’ve got no fire spread or active spreading fire lines."

Geldenhuys says fire crews are now monitoring the burnt area.

"The team on the ground managed to hold that throughout the day and as of this morning, we still have a 100% containment."

