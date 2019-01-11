Overstrand blaze fully contained
The alleged firestarter, Shelton April, will appear in court again next week. A Pringle Bay woman died from smoke inhalation during the blaze.
CAPE TOWN - After ravaging parts of the Overstrand for two weeks, a fire in the region has been fully contained.
It is being speculated the fire was sparked by a flare on New Year’s Eve.
The alleged firestarter, Shelton April, will appear in court again next week.
A Pringle Bay woman died from smoke inhalation during the blaze.
The Overberg District Municipality's Reinardt Geldenhuys said: "Fortunately, we are happy to report that yesterday at 13:00 we managed to achieve a 100% containment of the fire. That means that we’ve got no fire spread or active spreading fire lines."
Geldenhuys says fire crews are now monitoring the burnt area.
"The team on the ground managed to hold that throughout the day and as of this morning, we still have a 100% containment."
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Mr D: Driver masturbating case an isolated incident
-
Airport employee suspended after being caught on camera throwing luggage
-
Classes set to resume at NW school amid racism claims over segregated seating
-
Kids removed from Schweizer-Reneke school amid protests over segregated seating
-
'Youth no longer have faith in ANC,' minority groups in PMB tell Ramaphosa
-
SAHRC warns of repercussions if probe finds discrimination at NW school
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.