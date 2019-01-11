Overberg residents pin hopes on rain as fire crews brace for tough night
Earlier on Friday, local municipalities requested residents to evacuate their homes as high winds rapidly fanned the flames of fires.
CAPE TOWN - Overberg residents are hoping that the rain will help douse the flames of damaging fires, which once again flared up in the region on Friday.
Earlier on Friday, local municipalities requested residents, in some areas, to evacuate their homes as high winds rapidly fanned the flames of fires that hours before were said to have been contained.
Fires are now burning in Franskraal, Karwyderskraal, Betty’s Bay, Gansbaai and Hermanus.
Firefighters in the Overberg area are once again bracing for a tough night.
Several fires are threatening property across the region with structures already destroyed in Betty’s Bay.
A Gansbaai resident describes the scenes around him: “There are two helicopters in the sky. The wind is picking up, and there’s smoke all over the area.”
Meanwhile, in Hermanus residents have also been asked to leave their homes.
“We were told the fire was travelling towards the Hermanus area,” a resident explained.
Firefighters from the City of Cape Town and Cape Winelands District have been dispatched to assist with the firefighting efforts.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
